2019: ADC set to take over governance in Oyo — Lawmaker

Rep. Abiodun Olasupo (ADC-Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa) on Wednesday said that African Democratic Congress (ADC) would rule Oyo State from 2019.

Olasupo spoke during the presentation of a 33kv transformer to Oju-Baba community in Iseyin area of Oyo State.

Newsmen report that the transformer is one of those donated by the lawmaker to some communities in his constituency.

Olasupo, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Compliance, who recently defected from All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking re-election on the ADC platform.

He urged the people to keep their faith in ADC, saying the much touted wranglings within the state chapter of the party had been resolved.

“You see, when you asked me about wranglings in the ADC, you could see me smiling.

“If you had actually asked this question like three of four days ago, I might not have smiled.

“Probably, I might tell some stories but without the smile, but I am telling you this story with a smile because the crisis has been resolved.

“Today, we are one, we have resolved to move forward and ensure that the hope of the people in ADC to rescue them from the problems is not disappointed.

“We are in ADC, nobody is going anywhere, and by the grace of God, come 2019, ADC will rule Oyo State and Nigeria,” he said.

The lawmaker said he had been able to deliver dividends of democracy to the constituency in the area of community health, sports, education, water system, road maintenance and empowerment.

He said that these were achieved through intervention, facilitation and quality legislation, and the donation of 33kv transformer was another promise kept.

Olasupo said that his re-election bid was to consolidate on all he has achieved and go further to serve his constituency, if given the opportunity.

Chief Moshood Ojeniyi, Baale of Oju-Baba, said the community had suffered poor power supply for long.

He thanked the lawmaker for keeping to his promise.

Ojeniyi pledged the community’s support for the lawmaker, irrespective of the party he belongs to.

He said that individuals matter most in the deliverance of democratic dividends.

“For a very long time, we have been living in darkness, but God being so good, Olasupo promised us a new transformer after his victory in 2015.

“We are happy he has fulfilled his promise today with a new 33kv transformer.

“For our people in Iseyin and Oke-Ogun, what we are interested in is the benefit of democracy, regardless of the name of the political party bringing it.

“What is the most important is to allow peace to exist and for people to enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.

NAN