2019: ADC gives 118 legislators automatic ticket

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- AHEAD of 2019 general elections, the African Democratic Congress,ADC,has resolved that 118 current legislators from both the state and National Assembly seats run under its platform unchallenged.

The party, at a crowded news conference, Thursday, in Abuja, announced that by its action,the serving lawmakers, some of whom defected recently to its fold,will enjoy automatic ticket to run for the forth coming elections.

ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu,who read the position of the party from a prepared text after the party’s 61st National Executive Council,NEC meeting, gave a breakdown of the lawmakers to include 95 from the state, 18 House of Representatives and 5 Senators.

He said the lawmakers were being rewarded for coming out publicly to declare for the Party.

Nwosu also announced that the party will grant 50% discount on nomination forms to people under 40.

He said women and physically challenged persons had option of paying for the forms.

According to him: “Some will regard special treatment as discriminatory.”

Nwosu said that labour and people of Osun State have so far identified with the party.

He said: ” We know the qualities of people we brought out and we assure them they will deliver. They can hold the party responsible if they fail.”

He said the party will hold a special convention in Osun State to address structural amendments and the constitution to reflect the new status of the party.

He announced that the party primaries for the House of Assembly comes on the 29th of September, governorship October 2, National Assembly October 4 and presidential primary October 6.

He added that ADC will work with the coalition of parties to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress,APC in the 2019 election.