2019 : Adamu, Almakura leadership crisis deepens in Nasarawa

…I will teach Al-Makura a political lesson – Sen Adamu

… You have over stayed your political relevance – Al-Makura

By David Odama

LAFIA- THE Former governor of Nasarawa state, and Senator representing Nasarawa west district, Abdulahi Adamu has vowed to end the political career of governor Tanko Al-Makura for daring his political interest by sponsoring a candidate against him in the APC senatorial primaries.

Senator Adamu who stated this in Keffi while addressing ward and local government executives of the All Progressive Congress ( APC ) in his senatorial zone explained that until 9th September 2018 , he had his return ticket unopposed before the governor directed his commissioner, Tijjani Ahmed to pick a form against him.

Sen. Adamu said that Governor Al-Makura will regret ever taking such a decision against him.

“I Abdullahi Adamu the son of Aisha, I have never betrayed APC and I have never betrayed Al-Makura, anybody who betrayed me will leave to regret his life”, the former governor threatened.

“In Nasarawa politics , particularly in my senatorial zone, who is Tijjani to challenge me in the primaries, I have spent time and energy in building APC in Nasarawa state , I will never allow anybody to disgrace me in APC” Adamu declared.

In his reaction, Governor Tanko Al-Makura said that there are no two political leaders in the state , noting that the state is no longer interested in the politics of God fatherism and if the senator attempts doing anything funny, he will demystify and retire him politically.

Almakura who spoke through his director of communications strategy and press Affairs, Yakubu Laimai maintained however that the governor has the right to support any candidate of his choice, stressing that he has respected the ex-governor enough and it is time to demystify his political credentials in Nasarawa state.

In a related development, member representing Keana , Doma and Awe federal constituency under the platform of the PDP, Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo have accused the state PDP leadership of imposing senator Solomon Adokwe on the people of the southern senatorial zone.

Onawo who is contesting 2019 senatorial primaries against the incumbent senator described Solomon Adokwe’s twelve years stay in the senate as a waste because there is no single project to show.

According to him, the state PDP leadership have gone into an alliance with Governor Al-Makura to present Senator Adokwe who is a weak candidate to pave way for the emergence of the governor in APC as senator for the zone in 2019.

Onawo who spoke through his director general of senatorial campaign organization, Danjuma Musa accused Senator Adokwe and Governor Al-Makura of frustrating the fortunes of the party in the southern zone in favour of the APC.

He alleged that Almakura recently sponsored the thanksgiving mass organised in honour of Senator Adokwe and directed his deputy, all commissioners and local governments chairmen to attend the occasion.

He said that, the eight years stay of Onawo in the House of Representatives have been fruitful as he has executed projects that have direct impact on the people , challenging Adokwe to mention a single project he has done for his people in twelve years as a senator.

Reacting, the state publicity secretary of PDP said the allegation raise by Onawo have no substance and cannot be substantiated .

He advised Onawo against campaign of calumny, noting that the party under Francis Orogu in the state will provide a level playing field for all contestants.