2019: Abia/Imo traders in Enugu endorse Ugwuanyi

Indigenes of Abia and Imo states, who are traders in Enugu State, under the auspices of Njiko Imo/Abia Traders Association, have unanimously declared their overwhelming support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s re-election bid in 2019.



They said that their decision was because of the governor’s people-oriented programmes that have favoured both indigenes and non-indigenes in the state.

The elated traders, who trooped out in their numbers to the Government House Enugu on a solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi said they were grateful to the governor for the Traders Empowerment Scheme he initiated to assist traders in the state grow their various business, irrespective of their state of origin, religion and ethnicity.

Speaking on behalf the group, the leader and general coordinator, Gantito Nnadozie, stated that Gov. Ugwuanyi was not only a leader, who does not discriminate but also the only governor that has taken the welfare of the trader into high consideration in the state.

They stressed that the endorsement for the governor’s re-election was borne out of their conviction that he has entrenched peace and good governance in the state, saying: “We wouldn’t have come today to declare no vacancy in the Lion Building in 2019 if you are not doing well”.

According to them, “we conducted series of meetings and called our elders and they all agreed that we should come and see you, pray for you and give you this ‘ofo’ (insignia of authority ) to urge you to move on, and reassure you of our firm support and where Imo and Abia people stand”.

Explaining further the significance of the decision, the Enugu non-indigenes noted that the last time they endorsed a governor for a second term in office was during the administration of late Chief Sam Mbakwe of Imo State, assuring Gov. Ugwuanyi that they will stay in Enugu State during the general election to vote for him.

Other speakers also applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi’s humble disposition and commitment to the wellbeing of the masses, recalling how he identified a physically-challenged woman selling sachet water in the midst of a mammoth crowd at a public function and empowered her with a reasonable amount of money to start a better business.

They equally appreciated the governor for the prompt assistance he offered traders of Kenyatta Timber Market, Enugu, when their shops were gutted by fire, among other sundry interventions.

The traders expressed delight that Gov. Ugwuanyi has continued to entrust Enugu State into the hands of God in all his private and public dealings, assuring him that “the God you trust and bear His name will continue to fight for you and enable you to conquer”.

According to them “we invoke the spirit of the first governor of Eastern region, Francis Akanu Ibiam, the first Premier of Eastern region, Dr. M.I Okpara, the spirit of the Igbo General Leader, Odumegwu Ojukwu to give you the authority for you to move forward and conquer”.