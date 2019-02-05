2019: 2.5 million votes ready for Buhari in Katsina, Says Masari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- GOVERNOR Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Thursday boasted that over 2.5 million votes were already waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari from the state in the 2019 presidential election.

Governor Masari stated this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after meeting behind closed-doors with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

He said that Katsina State was 100 percent behind Buhari, who hails from the state.

According to him, “The people of Katsina are 100% behind president Buhari and they will continue to support him even after the elections of 2019.

“We expect based on figures coming out of the registered voters to give him nothing less than 70 to 80%.

“We don’t have the figures now because they have completed additional registration, we are not talking about the last exercise that led to the election of 2015 and in 2015 he got almost 1.5 million votes from Katsina state.

“So we expect by 2019 we will be able to give him additional 1 million making it not less than 2.5 million votes.”

Commenting on the resolution by the Federal Executive Council, FEC to set up electoral offence commission, he said “If I could remember during the Uwais committee, we were heading some sub comitttees of former legislators, former and serving governors and we made presentation and part of our recommendations is that apart from the independence of the electoral body, to establish this tribunal so that at least, this tribunal will help in sanitising the electoral process.

“The legal system as at today is prolonged and takes time and cases are decided when you have even forgotten about your offence and I think , this will help to sanitise and make the elections more credible.”

He said he was contended that there was nothing contentious on the direct and indirect primary controversy.

He said, “It is not a hot cake, first of all, let me say from all the states that we have read and heard, Lagos, Kano and Niger are the only states that have opted for direct primaries in a country of 36 states plus FCT.

“I think it shouldn’t be contentious issue. Infact the constitution of the party is very clear, there is nothing contentious in this. The constitution of the party recognises direct, consensus and indirect primaries.

“So which ever method is adopted, nobody is breaching the constitution of the party. So what is the big deal about it?”