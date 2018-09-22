2018 Nigeria FMCG Games: Multinationals set to burn the tracks

The athletics event at the ongoing 2018 FMCG Games will begin this weekend, at the Yabatech Sports Complex, Yaba, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the events will feature athletics heats and the conclusion of the indoor games such as chess, scrabble and table tennis.

Last weekend, excitement filled the venue as the Nigeria FMCG Games provided a variety of options for viewing pleasure with the continuation of the football games and the commencement of the indoor games which saw companies go head to head in table tennis, scrabble and chess.

In attendance were top executives from participating companies, including: Rotimi Odusola – Director, Legal Services, Guinness, Viola Graham-Douglas – Director, Corporate Relations, Guinness, Kenneth Omeni – Head, Internal Audit FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Yetunde Ogunbayo. Quality Manager, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Otu Umoren – Human Resource BP Supply Chain, Unilever, Shakiru Lawal – Human Resource Manager , Nestle, Ayodele Alabi – Corporate Communications Manager, Guinness, Asekunola Kuforoji – Head, Talent Engagement, Guinness, Oluwatorinmo Fabamwo, HR Manager Reckitt Benckiser and Moses Adebayo – Chairman, Lagos Referee Commission.