2018 FMCG Games: FrieslandCampina meets Reckitt Benckiser tomorrow

Action continues tomorrow as the 5th edition of the Nigeria FMCG Games 2018 enters Week Two on Sunday at the YabaTech Sports Complex.

This weekend, FrieslandCampina will try Reckitt Benckiser?? for size at 12:45pm, while Guinness entertains Nestle at 2????pm.

The Games, which kicked off on Sunday 2nd of September, witnessed some of the Nigeria’s biggest FMCG companies compete against each other for a chance to be crowned the Champions of their sector game.

On the opening day, two-time champions – Unilever played against Guinness who were making their debut. The match ended in favour of Unilever, just as Nestle pipped another debutant Reckitt Benckiser by a lone goal.

There were also giveaway prizes for spectators present.