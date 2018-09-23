2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup D’Tigress lose 86-68 to Australia in group opener

… Eye redemption against Turkey

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress lost 86-68 to Australia in their group opener of the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup played yesterday.

The side led by Otis Hughley showed no fear as they took a the Australian side that narrowly lost to the United States of America in the final of the 2014 edition.

All 12 players for the competition put in a decent shift against the Australians as they fought their way to reduce the heavy gap as at the first quarter.

The first quarter ended 24-18 in favour of the Australians who dominated proceedings and with the help of WNBA All Star Liz Cambage were able to get into the perimeter easily.

The second quarter was a little closer as D’Tigress narrowly lost 18-14 going into the half time break.

D’Tigress turned the game on its head to win the third quarter 23-21 restricting the Australian team after the break.

The fourth quarter ended 23-14 to Australia as D’Tigress lost 86-68 in their group opener of the World Cup

Top performers for D’Tigress were Power forward Evelyn Akhator who registered 21 points, Ezinne Kalu with 18 points .

Speaking after the game Akhator stated that D’Tigress are still optimistic about their chances of progressing to the next round despite defeat to Australia in their opener as she praised the qualities of Cambage

She said, “We fought but then we just gave up a little in the last 5 minutes of the game. We shot ourselves in the foot. Cambage is a monster – she really is a beast.

“Overall, we just need to learn and come back really strong for the next game against Turkey.”