2,003 Kaduna pilgrims return home – Official

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board said 2,003 Kaduna pilgrims had returned home by Monday after successfully performing the 2018 hajj.

The board Public Relations Officer, Malam Yunusa Abdullahi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said the 5th flight arrived in the early hours of Monday with 509 pilgrims via Max airline.

‘‘Total number of flights recorded are five; Max Air two flights and returned 1,069, Med-View three flights and returned 934 pilgrims.

‘‘Total Kaduna pilgrims back home, 2,003,’’ he said.

He said the 6th flight is expected on Tuesday via Max Air.

He said all pilgrims were given five litres of Zamzam water while claiming their luggage at Hajj Transit Camp, Mando.

Yunusa gave assurance that the remaining pilgrims would soon return home.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 3,238 pilgrims from Kaduna performed the 2018 hajj. (NAN)