2,000 benefit from NAS free healthcare

By Gabriel Olawale

NOT less than 2,000 residents of Lasori Abuja Ibeshe Community, Ikorodu area of Lagos State have benefitted from free medical mission organised by National Association of Seadogs, Ikorodu Chapter.

The outreach featured free eyes screening, HIV/AIDs test, hypertension, diabetes, glucose level, body mass index, treatment of malaria and diarrhea.

Speaking during the exercise, Vice President of the association, Solomon Bello said the outreach was part of the team’s corporate social responsibility targeted at the less privileged in the society.

“Some people find it difficult to present their cases in hospitals and clinics, especially in remote villages and communities as a result of poor finances even for ailments that will cost as low as N1, 000 to treat or manage. That is why our team finds it necessary and as part of our responsibility to ensure that healthcare services are within the reach of every category of our people at the grassroots,” he said.

Medical Officer of the Association, Makanbi Alfred Anu disclosed that the team had also embarked on education intervention scheme across schools in the districts toward improving student’s overall performance.