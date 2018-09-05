200 destinations globally to benefit from Glo call slash

Telecoms firm, Globacom, has said it has cut call rates to about 200 international destinations around the globe.

The telecom company revealed this last week at its headquarters in Lagos, saying that the offer is packaged in its new IDD product called Glo Slasher.

The company explained that Glo Slasher was designed in line with its commitment to provide affordable telecommunication services to its subscribers. “We have empowered our subscribers to make calls to friends, family members and business associates…to any of the designated destinations,” Globacom stated.

Throwing more light on the product, Globacom said that with a monthly subscription of N200, the subscriber can have access to discounts from 5 per cent up to 85 per cent depending on the destination of call.

For example, while calls to China, India, US and UK (fixed lines) attract 40 per cent discount, calls to Dominica, Italy, Japan and Spain are charged at 85 per cent, 60 per cent, 50 per cent and 55 per cent discounts respectively.

Other high traffic countries covered by the offer include Belgium, Australia, Brazil, Benin Republic, Cameroon, Denmark, France, Germany, Ghana, Hong Kong, India and Israel. Others are Kenya, Kuwait, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Angola, Australia, Argentina, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Singapore.