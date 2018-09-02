2 scrap dealers docked over alleged theft of N1.1m

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—Two scrap sellers, James Mathias and Salawu Ahmed, who allegedly stole property valued at N1,145,000, were yesterday arraigned before a Lagos magistrate’s court, sitting at Igbosere.

Mathias, 24, and Ahmed, 38, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Friday Mameh, told the court that the defendants conspired with others still at large to commit the alleged offence.

He said the duo stole motor coil valued at N200,000; five pumping machines, N250,000; 1.5 horse power air conditioner, N800,000 and three industrial heat expeller valued N210,000.

Others are two inverter batteries, N160,000; measuring scale, N45,000 and two PE.E.T bottle mold, 360,000.

Mameh said the total value of property stolen is N1,145,000, belonging to one Mr. Abraham Osobhamisiole.

The prosecutor also told the court that the duo committed the offence on August 28, at about 1:40p.m., at 5, Osoba Close off Asset Close, Safeway Hospital, Sangotedo, Lagos.

According to him, the offence committed is punishable under Sections 411 and 287 (7), of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendants denied the charges.

Magistrate B. I. Bakare granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties each, who must show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State government.

The case was adjourned till September 24 for mention.