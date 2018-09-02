2 killed in Delta auto crash

By Ochuko Akuopha

AT least two persons have been killed and several others severely injured in a ghastly lone vehicular accident at the Umuachi -Ogo, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State axis of the Ughelli-Asaba expressway.

The vehicle, an 18 seater bus was headed from Asaba to Warri at about 6:pm on Thursday when it somersaulted after one of its front tires got burst.

An eyewitness, Mr. Matthew Ujene, who spoke to journalists on the development said the vehicle was driving on a high speed when the incident occurred, saying one of the male and a female passenger died on the spot.

Saying that one of the driver’s leg was cut off, Ujene said other passengers in the vehicle were wounded and rushed to one of the hospitals in Kwale by police officers attached to the Ashaka divisional headquarters.

He said the deceased passengers had been taken to a mortuary in Kwale.

A senior police officer who confirmed the incident said men of the division were still trying to unravel the cause of the accident.