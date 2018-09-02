2 housekeepers in court for N4.7m theft

Two housekeepers — Favour Sunday and Christopher Ikpam — who allegedly stole their employer’s 10,000 pounds (N4.7 million), on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Sunday, 27, and Ikpam 27, who reside with their employer at No 38 Alhaji Jubril Laide St., Magodo, Lagos, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The accused, according to Prosecutor Victor Eruada, committed the offences with others still at large on July 24 at their employer’s residence.

Eruada said the accused stole the money belonging to the complainant (name withheld) from her bedroom.

“Nsonwu came back from London on the said date and kept the money in her bedroom.

“The housekeepers, who had been working for the complainant for some years, entered her room, stole the 10,000 pounds (N4.7million) and disappeared.

“The accused were apprehended by the police after the complainant reported the case to them,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

They , however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, granted the duo bail in the sum of N2 million each with two responsible sureties each in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must be a relation of the accused while other sureties should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Dan-Oni adjourned the case until Oct. 3 for mention. (NAN)