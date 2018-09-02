2 friends in court for allegedly stealing a car valued N2m

Lagos – Two friends who allegedly stole a car valued at N2 million were brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The accused, Onyema Nwakwo, 32, and Ijeoma Onuwa, 27, are car washers and reside in Agege, a suburb of Lagos.

They are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the offences were committed on Aug. 6 at 12, Sule St., Agege, Lagos.

Odugbo said that one Mr Chidi Ikpegbu entrusted his unregistered Toyota Camry car to the first accused to sell for him.

“The car was displayed at a public place until the first accused drove it to the second accused house where it was reported to have been stolen.

“All efforts by the complainant to retrieve his car failed and he reported the case at the police station,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs S. K. Matepo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N700, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case until Oct. 10 for mention. (NAN)