2 factions of Abia APC adopt direct, indirect primaries

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—The crisis rocking the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has continued to linger as the NEC of the party has not waded into it, leaving the party with two state secretariats in Umuahia.

Ahead of the primary elections, the two factions of the party have adopted different modes to conduct the primaries.

While the Emmanuel Ndukwe-led faction adopted indirect primaries, the Donatus Nwankpa faction adopted direct primaries.

The Ndukwe-led faction which has the recognition of an Abia State High Court as the legal one, said they have served factional chairman, Donatus Nwankpa forms 48 and 49 for still parading himself as the chairman despite subsisting court ruling.

Both factions however have aspirants for various positions, including governorship and have had their stakeholders meeting where they adopted the method of primaries.

Rising from its stakeholders meeting in Umuahia, the Emmanuel Ndukwe faction said it would “continue to abide by the order of the State High Court, Isiala Ngwa Division presided over by Justice C. Okoroafor of 8th March 2018 and reaffirmed on Thursday, the 28th of June 2018 that sacked the executives of the immediate past chairman of Abia State, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa.

“The APC Abia State as a law -abiding arm of the party that believes in the supremacy of the rule of law and our courts resolved not to be part of any scheme to undermine the order made by a court of competent jurisdiction in the country”, a communiqué signed by Ndukwe and other members of the executive committee said.

Following the conduct of parallel ward congresses by the teams from Abuja, the Ndukwe group approached an Abia State High Court which sacked the Nwankpa group and restrained him from parading himself as the State party chairman pending the hearing of the substantive suit.

At the last sitting of the court on June 28, 2018, the presiding Judge, Justice C. Okorafor said, “the Order of the Court remains valid to the parties; the failure of the defendants not to appeal against the judgment renders it subsisting. The application is hereby dismissed”, he ruled and adjourned it to September 26 for further hearing in the matter.