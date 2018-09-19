192 countries campaign: Heneiken announces winners

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Heineken beer brand has announced seven winners of its all-expense paid trip to Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona in its 192 countries campaign.

The seven wining consumers were selected in a draw that took place at Heineken House, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The winners are Gregory Ayodeji, Aregbesola Abdulkareem, George Osadolor, Afolashade Adu, Oladoyin Falodun and Arinze Ifejirika. They were chosen via a raffle draw, while the 7th winner, Omolara Bamgboye emerging the most influential social media user during the campaign, was also presented with a flight ticket.

Mr. Emmanuel Oriakhi, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc in a statement expressed Heineken’s plans for the winners. “The seven lucky winners will not only get to explore the best of Amsterdam, visit the ‘Heineken Experience’, the historic brewery which was designed for consumers to connect with beer-making and the history of Heineken, they would also visit Paris and Barcelona. To ensure the best travel experiences for winners of the contest, Heineken has partnered with KLM.”