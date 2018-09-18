Breaking News
18 Hours wins AMVCA 2018 Best Movie

The East African movie 18 Hours, which tells an authentic African story has been crowned the Overall Best Movie at the 6th annual Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, which held Saturday night at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phoebe Ruguru: wins overall best movie at AMVCA 2018 for the film 18 Hours

Omotola: wins best actress in a drama

The director of the movie, Phoebe Muguru was around to receive the award.

The movie also won the best movie in East Africa. To emerge Africa’s best, the movie beat five other contenders, such as Potato Potahto, Alter Ego, Devil’s Chest, Descent and The Road to Sunrise


