18 galleries, 50 artists for 3rd ART X Lagos Art fair

A total of 18 galleries will display the works of over 50 renowned Pan-African Contemporary artists at the third edition of ART X Lagos, West Africa’s premier international art fair. The fair which will hold from 2nd to 4th November 2018 at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos is one of the most important art fairs on the continent, showcasing the best and most innovative contemporary art from the African continent and Diaspora, with the intention of widening Nigeria’s connection to the international contemporary art scene.

The inaugural edition of ART X Lagos in 2016 welcomed 5,000 visitors to The Civic Centre and last year’s edition saw the figure double to close to 10,000. Over the past two years, the fair has welcomed representatives of international institutions such as the Tate Modern, Zeitz MOCAA, and the National Museum of African Art at the Smithsonian, while hosting some of the country’s most prominent dignitaries including His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

The 2018 edition of ART X Lagos will feature a selection of Africa’s leading and emerging artists, speakers and performers. Further information will be announced later this month.

The 18 leading African galleries that will participate in the Fair include: Addis Fine Art (Ethiopia), Afriart Gallery (Uganda), Arthouse – The Space (Nigeria), Artyrama (Nigeria), Bloom Art (Nigeria), Circle Art Agency (Kenya), Gallery 1957 (Ghana), Nike Art Gallery (Nigeria), Nubuke Foundation (Ghana), Out of Africa Gallery (Spain), Retro Africa (Nigeria), Signature Beyond (Nigeria), SMAC Gallery (South Africa), SMO Contemporary (Nigeria), Stevenson (South Africa), TAFETA (UK), Thought Pyramid (Nigeria) and Tiwani Contemporary (UK).

ART X Talks, the highly sought-after talks program will return to ART X Lagos, with key stakeholders in Africa’s art economy discussing important themes pertinent to the state and evolution of contemporary art in Africa.

ART X Talks, curated by Missla Libsekal, will hold on Saturday, November 3 and Sunday, November 4, 2018. The program will include a special talk by a keynote artist who will be announced in September.

The Interactive Projects, at the fair will also feature a series of diverse and exciting art installations curated by A Whitespace Creative Agency, that visitors will be encouraged to participate in, making the fair an entertaining day-out for all attendees.

The Art X Live, the dynamic live art and sound performance will hold on Saturday, November 3, 2018 to thrill guests.

Launched in 2016, ART X Lagos is West Africa’s foremost international art fair, designed to showcase the best and most innovative contemporary art from the African continent and to widen Nigeria’s connection to the art scene across Africa and internationally. Since its debut, ART X Lagos has welcomed over 15,000 visitors to see the works of Africa’s leading artists. The art fair has since become a cornerstone of the Lagos art calendar, drawing local patrons and a host of international collectors, curators, and critics annually.