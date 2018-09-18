18 Chinese converts on pilgrimage arrive Holy Ghost Adoration, Uke

…Ask Ebubemonso to rescue China for Jesus Christ •Confirm cancer healing miracle

Eighteen of the first Christian converts in Guangzhou, China arrived in Nigeria as pilgrims to learn the rudiments of evangelism under the Roman Catholic doctrine at the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State. Their coming concided with Anambra State’s 27th year anniversary.

The team comprising three Catholic priests, two Catholic Reverend Sisters and other Chinese Christians, was accompanied by seven representatives of Nigerians resident in China who brought the message of Jesus Christ to them.

Addressing the mammoth crowd at the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke before the Spiritual Director, Reverend Father Emmanuel Obimma aka Ebubemonso, leader of the Chinese delegation, Mary Lu appealed to Christians in Nigeria to pray for Chinese people to receive Jesus Christ in their lives as the only Lord and Saviour.

Lu, who is the Coordinator of the Chinese Charismatic Group, Yide Road, Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral, Guangzhou, China, recounted how they encountered Jesus Christ in Guangzhou City through Rev. Father Emmanuel Obimma who God used to heal their brother suffering from a terminal cancer whose date of death was already confirmed by medical experts.

She recounted the difficulties they encountered coming to Nigeria for a Church programme, but God intervened to the extent that they got some service waivers including $10 stamping per head.

She said they accepted Jesus Christ in 2006 and two years later, encountered Rev. Father Obimma who joined them to a hospital where their brother was counting his days on earth but God used Father Ebubemonso to restore his health.

Lu said her team was in Nigeria on pilgrimage courtesy of Divine Love Prayer Group China led by its coordinator, Brother Emeka Ugoagwu aka Holy Holy leader, to learn the rudiments of serving Jesus Christ and evangelism.

In his sermon, the Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Reverend Father Emmanuel Obimma, aka Ebubemonso, said he saw the revelation many years ago that Uke Community Adoration ground will be an attraction internationally for pilgrims as God has chosen it as a healing ground for adorers.

Father Obimma who spoke on Silencing the accuser, asked Christians not to yield to the scheming of the enemy but to be focused and battle the devil to a standstill, then expand their horizon through wisdom.

While warning against indulging in gossiping Father Obimma lamented that over 1.3 billion Chinese do not know Jesus Christ as their only Lord and Saviour, assuring that his Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry shall support evangelism in China.

He encouraged Christians to pray for the Chinese Christians as it is very difficult to worship Jesus Christ in such a Communist nation, even as he thanked Emeka Ugoagwu ,the Divine Love prayer group China leader, for mobilising his group to bring the message of Jesus Christ to China which heralded Christianity in the city of Guangzhou.

He called on Christians to learn to sacrifice and engage in evangelism at all times as it attracts instant blessings and reminded them that he is not a miracle worker but a vessel God is using to perfect His desires in the healing ground and miracle arena, Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke.

Father Ebubemonso insisted that the problem of Nigeria is recycling of power. He warned that Northerners should stop using Igbo Presidency 2023 to deceive Ndigbo as it is impossible to actualise unless by divine mandate, regretting that Igbos are complacent in pursuing an agreed but collective interest, though quick to pull down their own brothers.

He asked Christians to shun arrogance and foolish brevity, but embrace humility and self-control always. He further encouraged young boys to learn languages as it can change their fortunes in life.

While rejecting the plans by the military to establish Operation Python Dance III in the South-East, Ebubemonso said the Army should take the Operation Python Dance III to Borno State and other states in the North-East where Boko Haram is ravaging not in the South-East where there is peace.

He raised the alarm that the Python Dance mission was a sinister move to wipe out some youths after so many lost their lives during the Operation Python Dance II.

Later in his speech, Mr Emeka Ugoagwu, coordinator of Divine Love Prayer Group China, confirmed the Ebubemonso cancer healing story in Guangzhou City, China, as narrated by the Chinese pilgrims as he witnessed it all, and thanked God for His abundat mercies in using them in Charismatic group to bring the gospel to the Chinese.