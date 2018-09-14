Breaking News
14 ministers present as Osinbajo chairs FEC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Only 14 out of supposed 37 ministers are present at the Council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja as the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presides over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo presides over Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting

The 14 ministers were in the Council chamber when Osinbajo came in for the commencement of the meeting with the rendition of the National anthem at 11a.m.

Six ministers travelled with President Muhammadu Buhari to the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The ministers present during the opening national anthem rendition are the Minister of Agriculture, Minister of State for Agriculture, Minister of Defence, Minister of Communication, Minister of FCT, Minister of State for Health, Minister of Labour and Employment and his counterparts, Minister of State for Labour.

Also in the Council Chamber are Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Minister of State forr Mines and Steel, Minister of Transportation, and Minister of Water Resources.

Opening Muslim prayer was said by the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello, while the Christian opening prayer was offered by the Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri.


