13,223 Pilgrims now back home – NAHCON

A total of 13, 223 pilgrims have so far been transported back to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said on Monday.

According NAHCON Control Center in Makka, a total of 315 pilgrims from Yobe left the Holy Land aboard Medview airline from Jedda to Maiduguri International Airport at 04:45 am this morning.

It added that 509 pilgrims from Kaduna, Enugu and Plateau were earlier transported home by Medview and Max Air.

So far, a total of 13,223 pilgrims have been transported back to Nigeria in 44 flights, the commission said.

Over 50, 000 pilgrims from Nigeria performed the Hajj this year.

NAN