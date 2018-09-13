13 ships arrive in Lagos ports with petrol, other product

Lagos – Thirteen ships carrying various products are at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said this on Thursday in its daily publication.



It said seven of the vessels were carrying petrol, while the remaining six ships would berth with buckwheat container and bulk fertiliser.

The NPA also said that 29 ships carrying buckwheat, frozen fish, bulk sugar, steel products diesel, container, buckwheat, general cargo, bulk gypsum and petrol were expected at the ports between Sept. 20 and Sept. 30. (NAN)