Breaking News
Translate

13 ships arrive in Lagos ports with petrol, other product

On 5:05 pmIn Business, News by adekunleComments

Lagos – Thirteen ships carrying various products are at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said this on Thursday in its daily publication.

LNG Vessel

It said seven of the vessels were carrying petrol, while the remaining six ships would berth with buckwheat container and bulk fertiliser.

The NPA also said that 29 ships carrying buckwheat, frozen fish, bulk sugar, steel products diesel, container, buckwheat, general cargo, bulk gypsum and petrol were expected at the ports between Sept. 20 and Sept. 30. (NAN)


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.