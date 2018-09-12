12-yr-old girl, 2 others shot as violence erupts in Osogbo

Heavy gunshots rang out between the Police and suspected political thugs in Alekuwodo neighbourhood of Osogbo, yesterday, as battle for the control of one of the five polling units where re-run election is scheduled to hold on Thursday raged.

A 12-year-old girl and two men, who were not involved in the violence, sustained gunshot wounds, Premium Times learned from witnesses and medical personnel who attended to the victims.

We just finished eating, victim’s mother narrates

The victim, Dorcas Abioye’s elder sister told Premium Times she was hit on the thigh by a stray Police bullet while sitting outside their mother’s shop on Akinlade Street.

She received treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Osogbo and discharged around 3:30p.m. yesterday, but was asked to come back today for further medical examination.

“We just finished eating in my shop, when I asked her to throw out the water we used to wash our hands and then she started screaming that she had been shot,” her mother, Titilayo Abioye, told Premium Times.

The two men who were also shot were rushed to Morning Star Hospital in Alekuwodo at 12:59p.m. They were immediately treated and discharged, hospital staff said.

APC, PDP supporters clash

The violence erupted at about 12:30p.m. when suspected All Progressives Congress, APC, loyalists trailed a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain to the neighbourhood.

Fatai Diekola, the PDP chieftain, was in Alekuwodo to mobilise party supporters to Ademola Adeleke’s house for a meeting.

Those selected for the trip were largely from Ward 5, Osogbo Local Government Area, in which Polling Unit 17 is domiciled.

Witnesses said Mr. Diekola was trailed to the neighborhood and mobbed by suspected APC thugs as he was rallying PDP members to proceed on their journey to Ede.

“They followed him to this area because they have been targeting him before,” said Olufunke Akinwale, whose variety store faces the polling unit.

The shootings

Residents immediately alerted the Police and Civil Defence, who arrived in separate contingents and opened fire in the air to disperse the mob and quell the ensuing confrontation.

The state’s Police Commissioner, Adeoye Famihan, and state police spokesperson, both did not return request for comments on the incident from Premium Times at press time.