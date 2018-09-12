12 Igbo groups support IPOB’s sit at home order

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu- Twelve Igbo groups have endorsed the September 14, 2018, sit- at- home order in the old eastern region by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The groups met in Enugu Monday, insisting that the order must be obeyed to the letter.

The meeting which held at the residence of Chief (Mrs) Maria Okwor, who was also the Convener, was attended by traditional rulers, traders’ associations, youth groups and students organizations among others.

Addressing reporters shortly after the meeting, Mrs Okwor lamented over what she described as the humiliation meted out to Igbo women who were locked up in Owerri for expressing their opinions in a democracy.

Okwor complained bitterly over the continuous ill treatment of Ndigbo as a conquered people and urged the people, “to sit at home on Friday, September 14 to express our frustrations with Nigeria.”

She insisted that Nigeria must be returned in accordance with the 1963 constitution for the country to survive.

Secretary of ECA and founder of Igbo Youth Movement, IYM, Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko who also spoke on the occasion, described the invasion of Igboland with military hardware every September as provocative and insulting.

His words, “every September military equipment is moved menacingly into Igbo land just to remind us that we are a conquered people.

“Next ,they will say some students threw stones at them and mayhem will be unleashed on our people. There’s no war going on here,there are no killings going on here. Igbo land is peaceful,why the constant invasion?

“The soldiers should be drafted to the Sambisa Forest in Borno State and other local governments where killings are going on everyday.

They should go to Plateau, Taraba and Benue states among others where there are killings and save hapless citizens who are slaughtered daily ,while the government is either blaming Libyans or telling Middle Belt people to surrender their land to the herdsmen to save their lives.

“Bringing the so -called Python Dance 3 to our peaceful region now is only designed to deliberately provoke a confrontation that will lead to further loss of lives as they did last year.”

Ugochukwu-Uko also, stressed that the emergency meeting further asked all Ndigbo who were “aggrieved over this endless provocative and humiliating invasion called Python Dance 3, to stay indoors on Friday, September 14 to send a message to the world that we are angry over this constant humiliation.”

According to him, “The meeting also resolved to send a message to the United Nations that Nigeria will die if the structure is not returned to the 1963 constitution.

“The meeting also agreed to organize a street march in October to drive home their demand for a new constitution, asserting that the rigid unitary constitution designed by the military is an evil document. “