11 killed, 12 injured in fresh Plateau attack

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Fresh attack, Sunday night, at Lopandet Dwei village in Du District of Jos South Local Government Area, Plateau State, has left no fewer than 11 persons dead and 12 others with injuries, the state Police Command has confirmed.

The attackers, residents said, came in a Hilux van at about 8.30p.m., shooting sporadically as villagers scampered for safety.

Some people were said to have been killed in their shops, while others were killed in front of their houses.

Police report

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mathias Tyopev, said: “On Sunday, at about 8.30p.m., the Plateau State Police Command, Jos, received a distress call to the effect that unknown gunmen attacked Lopandet Dwei Du District of Jos South Local Government Area.

“The Command immediately mobilised to the scene. On arrival, we discovered that some people were shot. The victims were immediately rushed to Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, and Plateau Specialist Hospital.

“As a result of the attack, 11 persons have been confirmed dead by doctors from both hospitals mentioned above, while 12 persons were wounded and are now on admission.

“More security personnel have been deployed to the area to prevent further attacks on the Community and investigation into the crime in ongoing.”

Journalists attacked

Meanwhile, journalists were attacked by angry villagers, who said they were tired of constantly being in the news without any commiserate action by government to curb the attacks.

Among those attacked were the reporters and cameramen from Channels Television, TVC, AIT, New Telegraph and Light Bearer newspapers. But they all escaped unhurt.

…Gov Lalong

Reacting to the killings, Governor Simon Lalong appealed to members of the public to resist resorting to self-help to avoid falling into the trap of perpetrators of the attacks, whose aim is to return the state to the dark era of bloodletting.

In a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Yakubu Dati, the governor “commiserates with the people and condemns this attack in its entirety. He has instructed the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.”

Lawmaker, PDP react

Also, a member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal constituency (which includes the affected community) in the House of Representatives and aspirant for Plateau North Senatorial District, Mr. Edward Pwojok, expressed shock over the attack and called for calm.

The lawmaker commiserated with the families, the community and the people of Plateau State over the incident and called on security agents to fish out the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law.

He described the attack as barbaric and unfortunate and prayed for quick recovery of those with gunshots injuries.

Similarly, the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, through its Publicity Secretary, John Akans, said: “We are saddened this morning(yesterday) with another sad event, and we condemn this continued killing of innocent Plateau people.

“These ugly and unwanted killings have been going on, even when we have security check-points everywhere within and outside the state capital.

“Peoples Democratic Party is saddened by this trend of ugly events going on in some parts of the state, particularly Northern and Central senatorial zone.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the families, the deceased, injured and, indeed, the people of Plateau State.”