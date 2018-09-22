108 pupils benefit from NNPC/SNEIPCo scholarship

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

ONE hundred and eight brilliant pupils from public primary schools across the country have been awarded six years secondary school scholarship for the 2018/2019 academic session by the Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd, SNEPCo) in conjunction with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

The beneficiaries, consisting three students from each of the 36 states under the ‘National Cradle-to-Career’ scholarship, passed through a competitive selection process conducted by officials of SNEPCo.

The successful scholars had already been enrolled in seven schools namely, Premiere Academy, Abuja; Nigerian Tulip International College, Kaduna; Lead Forte Gate International Secondary School, Awoyaya- Lagos; Top Faith International School, Uyo, Akwa Iborn; Edgewood College, Lekki-Lagos; Saint Francis Catholic Secondary School, Idimu, Lagos and Grundtvig International Secondary School, Oba, Onitsha..

At an impressive award ceremony which took place at Oba in Anambra State, the managing director of SNEPCo, Mr. Bayo Ojulari said the programme was an all-inclusive scholarship that provided opportunities and strong foundation for brilliant pupils in public primary schools from across Nigeria to attend reputable secondary schools in the country.

Ojulari, who was represented by Mrs. Tolulope Adefunwa, explained that the scholarship was contributing significantly towards the actualization of the UNESCO ‘Education for All’ goal.

She said: “We do this because, to us in SNEPCo, education is key to national development; it is the answer to today’s challenges and an anchor for a better and brighter future.”