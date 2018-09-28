‘1000 children die daily over water related disease’

BY IKE UCHECHUKWU (CALABAR)

The Secretary to Cross River Government, Barr Tina Banku Agbor has said that nearly 1,000 children die each day all over the world due to preventable water and sanitation related diarrhea diseases.

She stated this on Friday at the celebration of Bekwarra Local Government Area Open Defecation Free (ODF) Status, held at the Council headquarters.

According to her, the certification of the local government as ODF would bring improved health to women, girls and children less than five years.

Her words: “There is going to be a reduction in incidences of diarrhea especially among children under five years.

“Each day nearly 1000 children die all over the world due to preventable water and sanitation related diarrhea diseases.

“Also, we are going to experience a cleaner and fresher environment which promotes healthy living in our communities, ‘’ she said.

Also speaking, Mr. Ita Ikpeme, Director General of the State’s Rural Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWATSSA) said the attainment of ODF 235 communities in the local government area was worth celebrating.

Ikpeme lauded the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, the donor partners, international organizations and the State Government for the success.

“Again we celebrate not only Bekwarra but all the efforts that had been put in over the years to attain this worthy status. Particularly, the state is grateful to the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, and the United Nations Global Sanitation Fund and United Purpose.

“It’s been a long journey but today we celebrate the success that all of us have collectively put in place towards this achievement, ‘’ he said.

Ikpeme added that, with the validation and confirmation of ODF status by the National Group of Sanitation, Cross River now has three local government areas with the earlier validation of Obanliku and Yakurr.

“This is the third local government area to be declared ODF and many more will soon follow. This is a feat that has not been achieved by any other state in Nigeria, ‘’ he said.