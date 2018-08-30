Wennovation Hub, FCMB partner for SMEs in Agritech sector

Wennovation hub, a pioneer innovation accelerator in Nigeria since 2011, partnered with First City Monument Bank (FCMB) to fund two Agri-tech startups who emerged winners to realizing their dreams of business expansion.

This happened at the Agri-tech incubation program demo day which called for startups with ideas in Agri-finance/insurance, procurement and supply chain management, and other Agric-ICT areas.

It was a culmination of over 7 weeks of consistent hard work, collaboration, expertise, and passion. Twenty entrepreneurs representing 10 selected startup teams out of 198 total applications from across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria, made the final cut for the finale.

The event which took place on the 27th of August 2018 at the FCMB building Victoria Island saw a pool of entrepreneurs’ battle to land the grand prize of one million, two hundred and fifty thousand naira (1,250,000) and one million naira (1,000,000) for the runner-up.

The ten finalists which emerged for the grand finale; Agro Mart, Oga Farmer, Kosher, Alosfarm, Crop2Cash, Dililvas Box, Comestibles, Green Maples Agro-Allied Ventures, Farmmonie and FarmSpark.

At the end, Crop2Cash emerged winner while Dilivas box went away with the runners-up prize money.