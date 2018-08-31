We disguise as driver, bus conductor to attack passengers, Brothers arrested over robbery confess

By Evelyn Usman

Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad , FSARS have smashed a syndicate which masqueraded as commercial bus driver to attack passengers, dispossessing them of cash and other valuables, arresting four of its members.

Among the suspects, were two brothers- Patrick Emeka and Patrick Frank. The suspects as gathered, were arrested at Berger, along Ojodu Berger, after they flung one of their female victims out of their operational vehicle, a Toyota Siennna, at the early hours of Wednesday.

Explaining how the gang operated during an open interrogation section with members of the FSARS Overhaul Implementation Committee, South West zone, led by the chairman, DCP Adepoju Ilori, one of the brothers, Emeka, disclosed that the gang usually sprayed substance in the bus which puts their target to sleep.

According to Emeka, who said he was tempted by the offer of N50,000 payment daily: “ I was driving for a company in Victoria island, when somebody said he would want me to be his driver and that I would be paid N50,000 daily.

“I invited my brother, Frank, who is also a driver, after owner of the commercial bus he was driving collected it from him because he could not meet up with the daily return of N5,000 for a seven-seater bus.

“Together, we approached the person that offered me the N50,000 daily payment job and asked what he wanted us to do. He told us we would be recruited into one chance robbery (catch-in-the-air).

“He said our targets would be passengers’ cash and their ATM cards with which we would withdraw money. We plied Ikeja to Berger.

“He said we could get more than N50,000 depending on what we got. We agreed to give it a try. we did not succeed on the first and second day.

“But on the third day, we got a female victim who was going to work. We collected her ATM and her pin code from her, drove to a near-by bank and withdrew N180, 000.

“Four of us went for the operation. My brother and I got N50,000 each as promised, others got N50,000 and N30,000 and we bought two tyres with the balance.

“We threw the lady out of the vehicle unknown to us that some SARS operatives, who got wind of our regular operation along that route, were around.”

DCP Ilori therefore directed the Officer-in-charge of FSARS Lagos, CSP Peter Gana, to quickly conclude his investigation and charge the suspects to court.