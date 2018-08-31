Unite to sack APC govt, Wike urges PDP presidential aspirants

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on all Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirants to forge a common front to sack the non-performing All Progressives Congress, APC, Federal Government.

He urged all the presidential aspirants to support whoever emerges as the PDP candidate after the presidential primary, because power comes from God.

He spoke, yesterday, at Government House, Port Harcourt, during a condolence visit by PDP presidential aspirant and former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, over the death of the Attorney General of Rivers State, Mr Emmanuel Aguma, SAN.

He said: “What we are saying is that all of us must put our heads together to remove this government that does not mean well for Nigerians.

“Power comes from God. If God says it is you, there is nothing any man can do about it. Man can only struggle.”

Governor Wike said every member of the PDP must work as a team for the party to emerge victorious in 2019.

On the death of Mr Aguma, the late Attorney General of Rivers State, Governor Wike thanked the former Sokoto State governor for his condolence visit.

He said the burial process will begin on September 12, with a lecture on the life and times of the late Senior Advocate of Nigeria, while actual burial will be on September 15.

The governor described the late Attorney-General as a dependable ally who stood by his administration till the end of his life.

In his remarks, Bafarawa prayed God to grant Rivers people the strength to bear the loss.

He said the visit was to condole with the Rivers State Governor. He said that all human beings will taste death at some point, praying God to grant the late Attorney-General of Rivers State paradise.