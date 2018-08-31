Support victims of Ogulagha crisis, HOSTCOM chieftain begs Okowa

By Charles Kumolu

Treasurer of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM, Delta State chapter, Mr Joseph Lamienghan, has appealed to the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to address the plight of those displaced during a recent communal clash in Ogulagha community.

He appealed to the governor to explore all channels at ensuring that the contentious issues are settled among feuding parties, cautioning that not doing so could lead to future crisis.

Lamienghan, in a statement, said: “I want to seize this opportunity to send a compassionate appeal to our governor to come to the aid of the victims of the Ogulagha community issue which left many people homeless and internally displaced from their abodes for more than one month.

‘’The problems in Ogulagha will linger if nothing is done to ameliorate the biting effects of the scourge on the affected people. It is the duty of the state government to ensure that peace in the oil-rich Ogulagha Kingdom is sustained. Without peace, accelerated growth cannot take place.

‘’The current situation is not palatable because the issue had degenerated to the extent that faceless people, who are not stakeholders are becoming bold enough to denigrate the royal father, who is the custodian of the cultural heritage of the Ogulagha Kingdom.”