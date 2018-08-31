SON raises alarm over importation of infected school uniforms

By Naomi Uzor

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), yesterday, warned importers of school uniforms that a cancer-causing agent, Azo dyes, has been detected in some school uniforms in Hong Kong, South-East Asia. The agency stated that about 173 milligrams and 41 milligrams per kilogram of the tested samples respectively, were well above the maximum allowed by any standard.

It therefore advised importers of school uniform materials in Nigeria to endeavour to undergo the process of conformity assessment of such materials prior to import, through the SON off-shore conformity assessment programme (SONCAP), to avoid bringing them to the country.

A statement from the office of Director General of SON, Osita Aboloma, said the school uniform materials were made by two China based companies, Sing Shun Fat School-Clothier Company and Zenith Uniform Company.

“The Azo dyes which were found in some school uniforms in Hong Kong has been banned in Europe, Japan and other parts of the World prior to the finding,” SON stated.