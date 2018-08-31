Police to partner with NYSC to fight crimes

The Nigeria Police Force says it will partner with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to fight crime, including drug abuse, rape and illegal possession of firearms in the country.

The force Spokesman, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, stated this while addressing the Nigerian Police Corps Forum (NYSC members serving in the force), prior to a sensitisation campaign on Friday in Abuja.

The campaign was aimed at creating awareness among the youths on the need to avoid drug abuse, rape and other crimes.

Moshood said that the force was ready to synergise with the corps to address crime and criminality bedeviling the country.

He urged members of the forum not to relent in their efforts to sensitise the youths and the entire public on the dangers of drug abuse and other crimes.

The spokesman said that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, was committed to the fight against the security challenges in the country.

The President, Nigeria Police Corps Members Forum, Mr. Victor Aku, said that one of the objectives of the forum was to sensitise members of the public to the activities of the police.

He noted that most of the crimes in the country were being committed by youths.

Aku who advised the youths to engage in productive ventures, said that the country needed their contributions to develop.

He said that the forum would continue to work with the police to fight security challenges in the country.

The president said that the campaign would further enhance the forum’s efforts in addressing crimes among the youths in the country.

The forum carried out its sensitization campaig at the Garki 2 international market and the federal secretariat.

NAN