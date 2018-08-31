Police exhume body of 27-year-old man in Edo

By Gabriel Enogholase

Edo State Police Command, yesterday, exhumed the body of a 27-year-old man, identified as Moses Ikiri, who was allegedly killed and buried in a shallow grave by a fellow villager in Uhen, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

Uhen community was in a solemn mood following the arrival of Edo State Police Commissioner, Mr.Johnson Kokumo and his team. He led the suspect, Sunday Onoja to the grave site where the victim was buried.

Kokumo said the deceased was declared missing since August 6, 2018, adding that his motorcycle was stolen by the suspect.