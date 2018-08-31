Police disown report, say 8 commissioners to be deployed in Osun guber not 30

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigeria Police force has on Friday distance self from a publication that it would deploy 30 commissioners to supervise the security arrangement for Osun state governorship election.

In a statement made known to newsmen by the force public relation officer, AG. DCP Jimoh Moshood, the force averred that the report was false and noted that it would deploy eight (8) commissioners to supervise the election.

The statement reads:

The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to publications in some sections of the media reporting that Thirty (30) Commissioners of Police will be deployed to supervise security arrangements for the Osun State Gubernatorial Elections coming up on 22nd September, 2018.

The Force wishes to categorically state that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, during a one day Seminar on imperativeness of Police collaboration with essential stakeholders towards secured, free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria, held in Oshogbo, Osun State on 30th August, 2018, mentioned that there are Eight Area Commands in Osun State and a Commissioner of Police will be deployed to man each Area Command to supervise Security Arrangements for the Osun State Gubernatorial Election and not a Commissioner of Police to a Local Government in the State as reported.

Consequently, critical stakeholders and the general public are enjoined to discountenance and disregard the report. Only Eight (8) Commissioners of Police (One to each Police Area command), will be deployed to Osun State to supervise Security Arrangements in the forthcoming Gubernatorial election in Osun State.

The Nigeria Police Force will continue to hold the media in high esteem as a veritable partner in ensuring adequate security for all elections in the Country, the Force thereby implores the Media to amend their records.