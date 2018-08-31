Police arrest 5 kidnappers, rescue 5 victims in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra says it has arrested five kidnappers/child traffickers and rescued five victims in the last seven days.

Mr Haruna Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of the command, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Awka.

Mohammed gave the names of the suspected kidnappers/child traffickers arrested on Aug.27, 2018 at about 8.30 a.m. as Emeka Nnoruo ‘m’ (44 years), Ekene Obodoako ‘m’ (27 years), Maduabuchi Ekwema ‘m'( 25 years) , Chika Obi ‘m’ (28 years), and Eberechi Onyeghara ‘m’ aged 14 years.

He said the arrest of the suspects followed intelligence report and efforts of Joint Police/vigilante Patrol teams attached to Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

He stated that the suspects conspired and kidnapped five children namely: Ifeanyinchukwu Obiukwu ‘m’ (3years from Umunze), and Chigozie Emeka, 8 years from Okigwe.

Others equally kidnapped are: Chimaobi Emeka ‘f’ aged 6 years from Okigwe, Chisom Emeka aged 4 years from Okigwe and Onyiyechi Emeka ‘f’ aged 3 years of Okigwe.

The PPRO noted that the victims were rescued from the suspects, adding that investigation into the matter had begun after which the suspects would be charged to court.

Newsmen report that the command had in July arrested a three-man syndicate behind the series of child stealing in the state and charged them to court.

NAN