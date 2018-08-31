Osun 2018: Opposition parties have no chance – Tinubu

…Says APC has laid good foundation to remain in govt

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

NATIONAL Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said that the opposition political parties in the September 22 governorship election in Osun State have no chance at all because of the foundation laid by the government of the state.



Asiwaju Tinubu expressed optimism of victory for the APC while fielding questions from the State House correspondents after the South West caucus meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the First Lady Conference Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Thursday night.

He said the outgoing governor, Rauf Aragbesola, has laid good foundation for the party to retain the seat in the election and that the party is fielding a qualified technocrat in the forthcoming election.

According to him, “We expect victory. We have a progressive government there where the incumbent and the outgoing governor have worked and laid a good foundation. Therefore, we have successes to build upon.

“We equally are bringing in one of the most competent and qualified technocrat in the person of Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola. He is eminently qualified.”

Asked if the Osun election was going to be a hard battle like the Ekiti governorship election, he said “You don’t predict the activity of elections. It can always be unique from one state to the other.

“But we believe that with our leadership in Osun from the state chairman down to the lowest level and the way they conducted the direct primary and the way people had turned out, are signals to the opposing parties that they have no way of beating us.”

Also Speaking to journalists, the APC governorship candidate for the election, Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, also expressed the hope that his party will cruise to victory in the September 22 election.

He said “It shows that he is the father of all. He is committed to APC winning the Osun election come 22nd September this year.

“He is committed to our party retaining the government, he is committed to free and fair elections. And I want to say categorically, that by the grace of God, we are winning that election on the 22nd of September.”

The victory, he said, would be a foundation for the election of President Buhari in 2019.

He said, “We are committed to it and I belong to Buhari Support Group. We have done very well as a party, we have done very well as a government, the governor has done very well. The state has changed from what it used to be. Huge development projects have been taking place.”

While thanking the former APC aspirants for their love and understanding, he said that there was now absolute reconciliation of all the aspirants.

“We are all now working together, except for the few people that decided to defect. But that will not have any serious consequence on the outcome of the election,” he said

Chairman of the APC Governorship Committee for the Osun electio and Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Gamduje, told journalists that the purpose of the meeting was to create an inclusive atmosphere so that they would face the election squarely.

He said “From what has transpired, all those who contested, the aspirants that lost the election, they have pledged their loyalty, commitment and that they are part and parcel of the election campaign.

“So, that is very encouraging. And also other stakeholders have made their commitments in order to win this very important election.

“And most importantly is that Mr President has blessed the Campaign Council. He has appreciated those aspirants who lost the election and he appreciated also the commitment of all those who matter in the South West geopolitical zone APC politics. I think that is very encouraging for us.”