Nike School marks 60th anniversary in Atlanta, pleads with Ugwunyi to help school

Nike Grammar School, the Enugu secondary school that lifted South Eastern State immediately after the civil war through sports is marking its 60th anniversary in Atlanta, USA.

The event is however being organised by its Old Boys Association in Atlanta. The anniversary begins today with a convention during which they will be honoring the first graduate of the school, Chief Uche Erasmus Ikedilo, a retired veteran broadcaster and author who graduated in 1962. The school which was founded in 1958 by late Reuben Udokwu produced the likes of former Eagles and Rangers players Christian Chukwu, Ike Ofoje, Jay Jay Okocha, Kenneth Zeigbo, Benedict Ugwu, Arthur Ebunam and Ibezim Ofoedu to mention but a few.

According to the chairman of the convention committee, Dan Ikpechukwu, this gathering will enable all former students of this great secondary institution, the opportunity of initiating ways and means of assisting the school to improve the dilapidated infrastructure in the school. The Atlanta gathering of alumni members of NAGRAM promises to yield fruit of brotherhood of old students who are poised to alleviate the suffering of current students of the school by improving on some of the existing structures and providing new ones.

As Ikpechukwu noted, “this gathering is aimed at first and foremost reconnecting old students of our great school and to mobilize ourselves to salvage the battered image of our Alma mater which has suffered from terrible neglect by various governments.” He further stated that one of the most important things facing the alumni is to ensure that current and future students of NAGRAM enjoy a conducive secondary school learning environment with good classrooms, dormitories, laboratories and other social amenities like football field and tennis courts.

National Grammar School Nike Enugu amongst other secondary schools in Enugu stands out as one of the oldest private institutions in the South East before government take-over of schools. Mr. Ikpechukwu then appealed to the Enugu State government to assist the alumni in bringing back the school to its good old glory through improved infrastructure.

In attendance to the Atlanta NAGRAM convention include His Royal Highness King Dandeson Douglas Jaja of Opobo who graduated from NAGRAM in 1965 and Dr. Chionuma Onyemuwa of the class of 1964.