Nigeria’s economy comatose since Buhari’s administration – Dankwambo

By Gabriel Enogholase & Alemma Aliu

BENIN—A presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Ibrahim Dankwambo, yesterday, in Benin City, Edo State, lamented that Nigeria’s economy has remained comatose since the inception of the current All Progressives Congress, APC, administration three years ago.

It will be recalled that the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, on Monday released the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, growth rate for the second quarter of this year, with the economy recording a decline in performance from 1.95 per cent in the first quarter to 1.5 percent.

The PDP presidential aspirant who addressed the party’s delegates ahead of the September convention, said that the dwindling of the economy started since the current government took over the reins of government three years ago.

While lending his support to the restructuring of the country, he said that any section of Nigeria must not feel marginalised, if the country must experience rapid development.