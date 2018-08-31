Nigeria hosts maiden W/Africa education confab

Education stakeholders across the West African sub-region will converge on Abuja for the inaugural edition of the West Africa Education Conference between October 8 and 12 to discuss common issues as they affect the standard of education within the sub-region.

The confab, to be hosted by Nigerian Academy of Education, NAE, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, will provide member-countries of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, the opportunity to deliberate on access to education, funding of the sector, teacher shortages, infrastructure problems, education of displaced children among others, with the view to proffering solutions.

Professor Elizabeth Eke, President of NAE, who gave details on the conference, said: “The region has common issues, albeit in varying degrees.

“Also, greater mobility of labour had been envisaged; unplanned rural-urban migration and slow improvement in girls’ education are still matters of concern.”

“But we know little of how our neighbours are handling these issues. Are there mutually beneficial practices and strategies to learn? These constituted the backdrop for conceiving the West Africa Education Conference.”

The conference will be attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Chairman of ECOWAS, keynote address by the United Nations under secretary for West Africa, Muhammad Ibn Chambas, while Nigeria’s Education Minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu and NAE President are hosts.