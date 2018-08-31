Naira appreciates to N362.32/$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday appreciated to N362.32 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window as the volume of dollars traded rose marginally by 92 percent.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N362.32 per dollar yesterday from N363.06 per dollar on Wednesday, indicating 74 kobo appreciation of the Naira. The volume of dollars traded on the window yesterday rose by 92 percent to $252.66 million from $131.82 million traded on Wednesday.

However, the Naira yesterday remained stable at N359 per dollar in the parallel market.