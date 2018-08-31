NAFDAC plans 10-year limit on registration of imported drugs

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it plans to place a 10-year limit on registration of imports on pharmaceutical to encourage local production of drugs.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Christianah Adeyeye said this at a stakeholders’ meeting tagged: “A Date with the Director- General, NAFDAC” on Friday in Lagos.

The NAFDAC boss said that the Agency would increase its vigilance activities and spot checks to ensure consistent product quality.

“We have developed relevant guidelines and documents to enhance pharmaco vigilance and post marketing surveillance activities in the country.

“This has been evidenced by the series of alerts issued by the agency in the face of threats as well as the recall of some products in the interest of public health,” she said.

Adeyeye said that the agency remained undaunted in its efforts to reduce the incidence of substandard and falsified products as well as the smuggling and abuse of various products.

She said: “We are doing so many things to address the issue of drug abuse by laying an embargo on importation of codeine through inspections and surveillance.

“We are planning nationwide campaign on drug abuse, going to secondary schools to talk about the effect of drug abuse which is going to be a yearly campaign.

Also speaking, Dr Okechukwu Akpa, Chairman, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN), urged government to make the pharmaceutical industry a priority industry in the country.

Akpa said that pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria had potential to play a major role in economic development, improve healthcare system, job creation and technological development.

“We are happy on the 10 years limit on registration of imports because it will help us manufacture more drugs, boost and have more commitment to Nigeria’s economy.

“Many countries such as India, China and Malasia are into making their drugs amd that is why they growing economically and their health system are good.

“We are over 180 million in Nigeria and we keep increasing, protecting our local drugs will help us to provide job opportunities for Nigerians, and wellbeing of people,” he said.

NAN