Most women in Plateau ignorant of family planning

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Experts have raised the alarm over the prevalent ignorance of family planning and reproductive health education in Plateau State saying statistics has shown that 83% of women in rural areas in the State have not heard of family planning messages on the radio or through any other media source.

They also lamented the dearth of family planning service providers stressing that in the average, only about 563 health facilities actively offer family planning services in the entire State and called for improvement so that an average woman seeking such services can have access to the right information at the right time.

Speaking with the media on need to improve on family planning policies in the State, Dr. Josiah Mutihir, the Chairman, Voice for Family Planning and Reproductive Health Centre, a Technical Team in the State Ministry of Health said it was necessary to engage and interact with policy makers and other stakeholders to advance the cause of family planning.