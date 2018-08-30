Fix Marwa road or…, youths tell LASG, tank farm owners

By Charles Kumolu

LAGOS — A youth group in Satellite Town, Lagos State, under the auspices of Concerned Residents Association, CRA, has threatened to stop the operations of petrol tank farms if the state government and owners of fuel depots failed to fix Marwa Road.

They demanded that the road, which is the major artery in the area, should be fixed within two weeks to prevent a popular uprising against the movement of fuel tankers on the road.

Briefing newsmen, Thursday in Lagos, they lamented that the lives of residents were no longer safe as result of the usage of the road by fuel tankers despite its collapsed state.

President of the group, Comrade Vitus Nwabunwanne, said: “We have resolved to save our lives since the Lagos State government is unconcerned about our safety. The tank farms, in a densely populated residential area like ours, were allowed to exist by the state and federal governments. Now that the major road in the area which the tankers ply has totally collapsed, we are no longer safe. Daily, the tankers spill their contents on the road because of craters, endangering our lives in the process. Apart from that, residents also die on the road monthly as a result of road traffic accidents resulting from the activities of the tankers.

”If they failed to commence work on the road, we will ensure that they would no longer find it comfortable to operate in the area. We will use the power of the people against them. Even if they mobilise security agencies to stop our uprising, the power of the people will triumph in the end because our lives matter. Enough is enough.”