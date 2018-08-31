FG commissions Maska Earth Dam for farmers, herders use in Katsina

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE Federal Government has commissioned the long-awaited Maska Earth Dam for farmers, herders use in Katsina State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations Unit of the Ministry, Kenechukwu Offie, which said the dam was commissioned at the weekend, after it was reconstructed through the Ecological Fund Office and handed over to the Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State, targeting adequate water supply for agricultural purposes including other basic water needs of the benefiting communities.

The commissioning and handing over of the project was done by the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu.

Adamu also disclosed that the project was part of the ecological intervention projects, and said others under the intervention were being executed across the six geopolitical zones as approved by President Muhammad Buhari from inception of his administration.

Explaining why the government embarked on the project he said was to address the decay and degradation of the dam in order for it to be revitalised for provision of water for agricultural and other purposes that would give respite to the people in the area and adjoining communities.

Earlier, the Minister toured Zobe Regional Water Supply Scheme, which he was impressed with the level of work done. The scheme after completion will supply potable to communities in Katsina, Dutsinma, Charanchi, Kankia, Bindawa and Kurfi Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

He said: “The overall objective of the dam construction is to increase the capacity of the dam to provide adequate water for farming and grazing purposes.

“The commissioning of the project is to fulfill the promise of the present administration, and no part of the country will suffer neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration.

“The completion of this project has also underscored the Federal Government’s concerted effort and sincerity of purpose in tackling environmental problems in our country.”

He however, charged the communities to cherish the project by ensuring its proper use and management, and adding that the responsibility of doing so lies with the communities in terms of ownership and maintenance of the project for sustainability sake.

Meanwhile, in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, represented by a Deputy Director, Ecological Fund Office, Mr. Awwal Sani, said the dam was first constructed in 1996. The reconstruction work on the dam was initiated through a request for intervention and improvement on its capacity.

According to Sani the reconstruction process started on October 31, 2017, and was completed on January 1, 2018 for the benefit of the host community and its environs.