Entrench unity, dialogue among your members, Aisha Buhari to APC Women

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – WIFE of the President, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has commended women members of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the South East for doing a wonderful job mobilizing women.



The President’s wife who stated this when members of South East Women for Buhari, a political group visited her in the office at the State House said, “It is a fact that women determine the outcome of elections; therefore it is important to mobilize more women to ensure that our great party is reelected to continue the good work that it is doing.”

Mrs. Buhari in a statement by her Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna in Abuja said their presence attested to the success of the mobilization drive which has resulted in a high number of women aspirants from the zone, expressing the hope that the mobilization will lead to a more peaceful elections that will produce more able and competent women to take over as many offices as possible, especially at the grassroots.

She said, “Women need to be in political offices for them to make a difference in the lives of their families.”

Mrs. Buhari called on officials and members of the APC to ensure party supremacy, respect party constitution and shun divisive tendencies. She also called for more inclusion, especially of women.

Earlier, wife of Imo state Governor, Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha, who led the delegation said the women came to congratulate Mrs. Buhari on her recognition by two Korean universities, which includes a Doctorate, and to present South East Women for Buhari, a political group in support of the ideology of President Buhari with a determination to return him to office in 2019.

Coordinator of the group, Barrister Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu said the President has done well in all respects and deserves another term in office to continue the good work he is doing. That, she said, is why they have formed this vanguard to ensure that the South East stands behind Buhari in the next general elections.

The event was attended by women party leaders including National Woman Leader of the APC, Salamatu Baiwa, National President of National Council for Women Societies, Mrs. Gloria Shoda and Dame Pauline Tallen.