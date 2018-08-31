CSOs call for investigation over alleged FSARS invasion of Adeyanju’s home

A coalition of civil society organisations, CSOs, has called for an investigation of an alleged invasion of the home of activist and Convener of pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians, Mr. Deji Adeyanju by operatives of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, FSARS.

The group made the call in a statement jointly signed by Charles Oputa, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, Biodun Baiyewu-teru, Aisha Yesufu, Tracy Okoro, Ariyo Dare-Atoye, Yemi Adamolekun, Florence Ozor and Hazmat Lawal on Friday.

According to the group, the incident was reported to the Inspector General of Police, IGP and the Commissioner of Police, FCT in Abuja through a letter by Mr. Adeyanju but that no tangible response was given to him.

It said it became imperative to make the call because, according to it, the life of Mr. Adeyanju could be in danger following the response by the police that no personnel was dispatched to his home for any arrest nor any other reason whatsoever.

The group however called on the security agencies to launch an investigation into the alleged invasion and “provide answers to the numerous questions that this event throws up.”

Below is the full statement.

“On Tuesday 27 August 2018, a group of five armed men, two of whom were dressed in the uniforms of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, showed up at the home of Mr. Deji Adeyanju, a well known human rights activist and a critic of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Adeyanju, the Convener of Concerned Nigerians, a pro democracy group dedicated to fighting for justice in the country, was reportedly not at home as at the time of the unsolicited visit.

According to Adeyanju, several attempts have been made by him after the incident to find out from the Nigerian security agencies whether there are subsisting petitions filed against him at any of their agencies, or if a delegation of armed men had been despatched from any of those agencies to arrest him. The answers to both questions have been negative.

The incident has formally been reported to the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, FCT in Abuja through a letter by Mr. Adeyanju containing details of the incident but no response has been received yet.

Although the Police have said they never mandated anyone to invade Adeyanju’s home, we are worried by this development. This could mean some people might have procured police uniforms unlawfully or people in the force are working outside channels of command. Either way, it is an alarming situation.

It is extremely worrying that unknown armed men with unknown motive would visit Adeyanju’s home to demand seeing him without prior notice or encounter. This is a high-level threat to Adeyanju’s safety and wellbeing, and all Nigerians are admonished to show concern.

We call on the security agencies to swiftly conduct an investigation into this matter and provide answers to the numerous questions that this event throws up.

As stipulated in S. 14 (2)b of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, the welfare and security of Mr. Adeyanju must be considered a priority, especially in this kind of situation where he has more or less become an endangered specie in his own country. We urge all security agencies to take this issue up with immediate alacrity and resolve this bothersome conundrum.”