Cristiano Ronaldo named UEFA Champions League Forward 2017/18

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named UEFA Champions League Forward of the Season for the second year running.



The 33-year-old, now with Juventus, enjoyed yet another exceptional campaign for Real Madrid in 2017/18. Not only did he win a third successive UEFA Champions League title – and a record fifth overall – he also top-scored in the competition for a sixth straight season.

Forward of the Season top ten

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action last season

1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Real Madrid) – 287 points

2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 218 points

3 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 43 points

4 Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 17 points

5= Edin Džeko (Roma), Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 15 points

7 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 13 points

8= Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético), Sadio Mané (Liverpool) – 12 points

Ronaldo’s season in numbers

Honours: UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Spanish Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup

Individual accolades: UEFA Champions League Forward of the Season, UEFA.com Fans’ Team of the Year 2017, UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season

Champions League

Appearances: 13

Minutes: 1,170

Goals: 15

Assists: 3

Ronaldo testimonials

“Cristiano is the best player in the history of football. There are lots of players, for example at this club, who have made history, but nobody has achieved what he’s achieved. The numbers speak for themselves and they’re incredible.”

Former Madrid coach Zinédine Zidane

“Your goals, your numbers and everything we’ve won together speak for themselves. You have earned a special place in the history of Real Madrid.”

Former Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos

How Ronaldo was chosen

Watch all Ronaldo’s 2017/18 Champions League goals

These awards were introduced last year to recognise the season’s best player in each position in Europe’s premier club competition. The jury comprised the coaches of the 32 clubs in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, representing each of UEFA’s member associations. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.

Jury members chose their top three players per position, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. The three players who got the most points in each category made up the final shortlist.

Culled from UEFA