Contest political post to effect change, Buhari tells women

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerian women to contest political positions so as to help effect the desired change.

The President also expressed optimism that Nigerian women will vote massively for him in the 2018 general election as they did in the 2015 election, noting that women constitute more than 50 percent of voters, and are by experience more dedicated and principled than their male counterparts.

Speaking at the women political aspirants summit organised by National Council of Women Societies, NCWS, Women in Politics Forum, Buhari said the summit signified the spirit of Nigerian women organised to support women political aspirants in politics.

According to him, “politicians rely on women voters because their word is usually their bond. Women stand by candidates they believe in all the way, so politicians do a lot to gain their confidence.

In her remarks, Director-General of Women Development Centre, Mary Ekpere Eta, said the coming together of women was an evident that Nigeria was only aligning with the renewed global thinking on how to adequately harness the untapped capacity and talents of women and women’s leadership.